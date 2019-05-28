Southern Africa: SADC Needs N$4,7b to Mitigate Natural Disasters

THE SADC region needs US$323 million (roughly N$4,7 billion) to mitigate the negative impacts natural disasters have on millions of people.

The region launched an appeal for these funds through the current chairperson and Namibian president Hage Geingob, and is aimed at targeting 2,8 million people in need.

Deputy executive secretary for regional integration at the SADC secretariat, Thembinkosi Mhlongo, revealed this last Friday at the 'Joint meeting of ministers responsible for energy and water'.

Mhlongo said natural disasters such as floods are frequent in SADC, in addition to droughts, adding that it's not news that the region is affected by climate change and rapid population growth.

"It was with great sadness to note that the SADC region has been hit by widespread flooding, with devastating impacts in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi by Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth, respectively. To date, about 850 lives have been lost in the three affected countries, where more than 2 300 people have been injured, and nearly 3 million people have been affected," he said.

The cyclones caused damage to infrastructure, with roughly 3 340 classrooms having been destroyed, affecting more than 150 860 pupils. Afterwards, about 320 accommodation centres have been established, housing about 201 476 people.

Mhlongo added that nearly 778 800 hectares of cropland and crops have been destroyed, which will worsen the already drought-compromised food security situation in the affected areas. Access to healthcare has been disrupted, with over 50 health facilities destroyed by the cyclones.

"Due to the severe and devastating impacts of the mentioned cyclones, about three million people require immediate humanitarian assistance, including food, shelter, clothing, potable water, sanitation and medical support, considering the threat of cholera and other diarrhoeal infections, malaria and water-borne diseases," he noted.

Agriculture, water and forestry minister Alpheus !Naruseb, who is also the co-chair of the SADC energy and water committee, said Namibia has not been spared from the effects of natural disasters. He added that the country received below-normal rainfall, affecting mostly communal and commercial livestock and subsistence farmers, who rely on rain-fed crop production for their livelihoods.

"All our major dams are far below the full supply level. Two weeks ago, our president Hage Geingob declared a drought state of emergency for the whole country. As a means of alleviating the impacts brought about by this natural phenomenon, my country has come up with short - to - medium-term mitigation measures of ensuring that no Namibian dies of hunger or thirst," !Naruseb said.

In terms of the cyclone affecting the region, the minister said this calls for a regional intervention on how to prepare and position not only the affected countries, but as a region in terms of disaster response to minimise the impacts caused by these natural calamities.

"A number of water and energy infrastructure facilities were washed away by the cyclones in our affected sister countries. These will require our collective and concerted efforts to restore and rebuild", he added.

