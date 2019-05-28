27 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Failure to Reverse Climate Change Could Mean

opinion By Nathaniel Rich

By 1979, we knew nearly everything we understand today about climate change ― including how to stop it, according to the book, Losing Earth. Over the next decade, a handful of scientists, politicians and strategists risked their careers to convince the world to act before it was too late. Losing Earth tells the human story of climate change. It reveals the birth of climate denialism and the genesis of the fossil fuel industry's coordinated effort to thwart climate policy through misinformation propaganda and political influence. Here is an extract.

Introduction: The Reckoning

Nearly everything we understand about global warming was understood in 1979. It was, if anything, better understood. Today, almost nine out of 10 Americans do not know that scientists agree, well beyond the threshold of consensus, that human beings have altered the global climate through the indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels.

But by 1979 the main points were already settled beyond debate, and attention turned from basic principles to a refinement of the predicted consequences. Unlike string theory and genetic engineering, the "greenhouse effect" -- a metaphor dating to the early 20th Century -- was ancient history, described in any intro-to-biology textbook. The basic science was not especially...

