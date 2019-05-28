28 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Saving the Planet and Saving Money Becoming More Closely Aligned

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ruan Jooste

Environmental, social and governance petitions, protest, even prescription, are not bending state policy or shifting human behaviour. The tipping point towards climate control, social upliftment and ethical business practice is investor sentiment, and the billions in assets under management that come with it. The evidence shows that even if investors don't flag environmental cataclysm as a major concern, those who do are reaping the rewards, and the planet will be all the better for it.

Although sustainable investing is still in its infancy, there is still a lot of debate about the best approach and international standards are yet to be established to govern it.

But the conversation is heating up, and it is all about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, carbon footprint, ethics, or some other desired social outcome. And fund managers and investors are paying attention. Today, investment in global environmental, social and governance (ESG) values is estimated at more than $20-trillion in assets under management.

But issues ranging from climate change to executive remuneration and the gender pay gap have accelerated the integration of ESG into investment portfolios. The Financial Times reports that more than a third of an audience of asset managers and pension funds attending...

South Africa

Gordhan vs Mkhwebane - Calls Grow for Public Protector's Head As Showdown Looms

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not engage meaningfully with submissions made to her office while investigating… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.