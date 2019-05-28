Eritreans in Various Countries Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, the US, Canada, France and Germany have celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary enthusiastically under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

The ceremony organized by the Eritrean Embassy in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Eritrean Permanent Mission at the African Economic Commission was conducted on 25 May at the new Eritrean Embassy compound.

The ceremony was attended by senior Ethiopian Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of various international organizations, officials at the African Union and Economic Commission of Africa and a number of nationals.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Semere Russom, Eritrean Ambassador to Ethiopia, explained on the momentous of the Independence Day anniversary. The State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano also delivered message of solidarity.

At the celebratory event conducted in Port Sudan, the head of Public Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, Mr. Ismail Musa said that the week long Independence Day anniversary celebrations under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress" that has been conducted inside the country and in various countries in which Eritreans live attest to the deep attachment the Eritrean people have with their country. Mr. Ismail also commended those that have contributed to the success of the event.

Indicating the historical relations between the peoples of Eritrea and Sudan, the administrator of the Sudanese Red Sea region, Brig. Gen. Abdulferej expressed readiness to take advantage of the unfolding peace and cooperation for the benefit of the peoples in the region.

In the same vein, the 28th Independence Day anniversary was also celebrated in Juba, South Sudan in which senior South Sudanese Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as about 1500 nationals took part.

Like wise, the 28th Independence Day anniversary celebrations was also conducted in Kenya, the US, Canada, France and Germany. The ceremony in all countries was attended by dignitaries, a number of nationals and friends of Eritrea and was featured by artistic and cultural performances and speeches by concerned officials at the Eritrean Embassies as well as messages of solidarity by friends of Eritrea.