Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — President of Poland Andrzej Sebastian Duda, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II, President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer, Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha, President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas, Interim President of Algeria Abdul Qader Bin Salah sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day Anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.