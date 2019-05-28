South Africa: President Concludes Three-Day Trip to South Africa

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo had concluded his three-day trip to South Africa after meeting with the Somali community in South Africa on Sunday evening.

The community representative urged the President and his government via the embassy to address the xenophobic attacks meted against Somali business in South Africa.

The President was accompanied by the Foreign and International Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad and South African ambassador, Jamal Mohamed Barrow.

The plane carrying the president departed for Mogadishu via Dar es Salam, after the conclusion of his three-day visit to South Africa. Villa Somalia spokesman, Abdinur Mohmed Ahmed confirmed via his tweeter on Monday.