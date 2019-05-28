Zimbabwe: Former Cricketer Henry Olonga Nails the Voice Auditions

Cape Town — It seems like Henry Olonga is ready to step back into the spotlight.

The 42-year-old took the mic and stage at the Voice Australia, a singing competition, and totally nailed it. He performed, This is the Moment by Australian Anthony Warlow, and made it to the next round after impressing the judges. He then chose Kelly Rowland to be his mentor on his journey on the Voice.

In a teaser for his blind audition, Olonga spoke about how one decision ended his sporting career 16 years ago.

The former cricketer was forced to retire from international cricket in 2003 after he wore a black armband during the World Cup to "mourn the death of democracy" in Zimbabwe.

He was forced to flee the country due to constant death threats. Olonga lived in exile in Britain for 12 years, before deciding to move to Australia.

He now lives in Adelaide with his two daughters and wife Tara.

Check out his amazing performance here.