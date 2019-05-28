West Africa: Cholera Kills Over 200 in Central, West Africa

Kinshasa — AT least 266 people have been killed following outbreaks of cholera in Central and West Africa since the beginning of the year.

The deaths have been from 10 886 confirmed cases of the waterborne disease.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the worst afflicted with 241 deaths from 10 229 cases.

Nigeria has documented 24 deaths from a total of 579 cases.

Cameroon has recorded a single death from eleven victims infected.

Other cases were confirmed in Ivory Coast (3) and Liberia (46) but there were no deaths.

In the DRC, the largest outbreaks are still concentrated in the South Kivu and Haut Katanga, which coincidentally are beset by violence perpetrated by rebel groups.

The southern Bayelsa and northern Kano states are enduring the worst outbreaks in Nigeria.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) welcomed the decrease from 447 to 402 cases in the last two weeks in DRC.

According to the health agency, 2019 represents an opportunity to stop outbreaks in western and central parts of the country.

"For once, we will be optimistic about the fight against cholera in the DRC," the organisation stated.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water.

Causing severe diarrhoea and dehydration, it can be fatal in a matter of hours.