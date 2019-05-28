Ghana: VRCC Gives Oti Region Administrative Autonomy

press release

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has officially handed over monitoring data to Oti Region signaling its administrative autonomy.

The data, which contained information from the districts in the now Oti Region on budgeting, administration, finance management and cross-cutting issues such as Gender, HIV and Sustainable Development Goals among others, was to provide a smooth ground for the administration of the infant region.

Presenting the data, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, pledged the Volta region's readiness to assist in any way possible to achieve the purpose for the region's creation.

Dr. Letsa said Volta/Oti regions would continue to work together, adding that some reports would still come covering Volta and Oti because not all departments have started operating in the infant region.

The Minister said the government was committed to addressing the transportation issues confronting Oti Region and planned to construct a bridge over Oti River at Dambai, the capital.

He reminded members from Oti of the Volta/Oti Investment Fair scheduled for November 25 to December 8, 2019, and appealed for their full participation to showcase the development potentials of the areas.

The handing over took place on Thursday in Ho during dissemination of Regional Planning Committee Unit (RPCU) 2018 fourth quarter monitoring report.

The Oti Regional Minister, Nana Owusu Yeboah, who received the data, thanked Dr. Letsa and the people of the Volta region for their support and pledged to work together for development.

Nana Yeboah said Oti Region has sufficient resources to turn the fortunes of the region around, adding, however, that he would from time to time, fall on technocrats from the mother region, Volta.

He admonished non-governmental organisations to stop serving their own interest saying "most of them have become self-centred" and not assisting the people for whom "they go and solicit for money."

He cited the concentration of NGOs in the north of the country and other under-developed parts of the country without any significant gains made and appealed to them to seek the higher goals for the good of mankind.