Cameroon: Ligue 1 Play-Offs - UMS Loum Eyes Championship Title

UMS of Loum are gunning for this year's national championship title. They beat Feutcheu FC 2-0 in a day three match of the national Play-Offs that took place at the Yaounde Military stadium on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Fans from Yaounde and elsewhere thronged the stadium to cheer the teams. It was an exciting encounter that kept fans in suspense throughout the match.

The encounter started at 4:00 p.m. as planned. UMS of Loum dominated the game from start with a good play style. That paid off as Ayuk Vidal opened scores for the team at the eighth minute. Shortly after, Emmanuel Chamdjou scored the second goal for UMS Loum at the ninth minute.

Feutcheu FC fought back strongly but they missed their chances. The poor performance of the team forced Coach Jean Pierre Fiala Fiala to make some quick replacement bringing in Richard Ebongue at the 34th minute to replace Albert Frank Nelle. That did not help the situation as both teams separated at half time on a 2-0 score margin.

On resumption UMS continued with their domination and experience creating panic in the defence wall of Feutcheu. Feutcheu however put up a strong resistance but they lost the few scoring opportunities they had. Efforts by Feutcheu to reduce scores were unsuccessful.

UMS has won three games in the play-offs. They are now leading the classification table with nine points and are likely to reach the summit this season.

The Coach of UMS, Laurent Djam said the victory is an encouragement and will enable them work harder in the next two matches. Feutcheu on their part, have not been successful this season having lost three matches, conceding four goals and no goal scored.

Assistant Coach, Njuku Barnabas said it was a disappointment for the team because their ambition was to win this year's championship title. He said they will work hard to win the remaining two games to save the image of the team.