Khartoum — The Director of Sudanese Airlines Yassir Timo has announced continuation of Sudan Airways flights on schedule and that the company has not canceled any flights. Timo told SUNA, in response to a question about the company's position regarding the strike, that the implementation of the strike is due to personal estimates and that the Sudan Airways flights are on schedule. BH/BH
Sudan Airways - Our Tours Are On Schedule
Sudan
