Sudan: Native Administration Calls for Completion of Negotiation Over Interim Period

Khartoum — The native administration in Sudan has called the Transitional Military Council and forces of freedom and change to expedite negotiation to overcome the stalemate in current political situation in the country.

Head of the Sudanese Chieftains Council, Sultan Sidiq Wadaa said the current stage the country is experiencing necessitates concerted efforts to defuse the political crisis , disclosing that the native administration has exerted considerable endeavors to narrow differences between the TMC and forces of freedom and change and forwarded a consensual vision over institutions of the interim period to the military council, besides holding a series of meetings with diplomatic missions to brief them on the native administration's vision.

Wadaa commended in a press conference held in Corinthia hotekl in Khartoum Monday the armed forces and the other regular forces which sided the revolution and the people and responded to change calls, stressing the armed forces back has prevented bloodletting and maintained security.

The Chairperson of the Sudanese Chieftains Council hoped that government be formed to pave way for elections and put the country in the aspired democratic transformation.

Sultan Saad Abdul-Rahman Bahr-Eddin, sultan of Malit land, called for supporting the native administration's initiative , hailing the armed forces for siding the December 19 revolution and achieving the Sudanese people's dream of reform and change.

Nazir(chieftain) Mohamed Sarour Ramli said that the country is dire need of wise men to come out of current crisis , explaining that the revolution was made by people not by specific group, calling for consensus between all political components in the country over formation of institutions of the interim period.

The encounter was also addressed by chieftains of tribes of kenan, mirfab, and fur in addition to a number of native administration leaders in Sudan who asserted the native administration support to negotiation between the military council and forces of freedom and change as well as readiness to provide every possible support that could achieve security and stability in the country.