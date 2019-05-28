Sudan: Joint Mechanism Between Wali and Revolutionaries in Gezira State to Be Set up

Medani — Caretaker Wali of Gezira State Maj. (Gen) Ahmad Hannan Ahmed has called for the formation of Joint Mechanism between the sit -in revolutionaries in Medani the capital of state and the executive office of the Wali.

The caretaker Wali met at his office Monday with a delegation represented the revolutionaries headed by Dr. Marwa Hassan and three other members.

During the meeting the Wali affirmed that the public demands are red line instructing physical planning ministry and Water Corporation in the state to avail water tankers for supplying water to residential areas affected by disconnection of water supply services.

Dr. Marwa told SUNA that she considered the formation of a joint mechanism as big step to create confidence between the state's government and the public.

She added that the meeting with the Wali endorsed a deal stipulates for receiving all memos including public demands presented by revolutionaries to the executive office of Wali of the state