Sudan TV Staff Banned for 'Participating in Protest'

Omdurman — Six members of the Sudanese national TV staff have been banned from entering the station's offices, for participating in a protest rally on Wednesday.

The Sudanese Journalists Network has condemned the move. In a statement on Sunday, the network reported that a joint force of Military Intelligence and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main militia, banned six staff members from the national television in Omdurman for an indefinite period, because they participated in a protest rally called for by the Sudanese Media Association on Wednesday.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, on Wednesday, a regular force detained journalist Wael El Hasan after a protest at the national television buildings in Omdurman. The RSF and Military Intelligence subjected five other journalists to questioning for hours about their participation in the vigil and prevented Huzeifa Adil from presenting his programme.

Wael El Hasan, Huzeifa Adil, Anas Radwan, Sabat Wada, El Fateh Mubarak and Alaa Abdallah were detained and questioned by elements of the military intelligence and RSF.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sudanese Journalists Network called on the Military Intelligence and RSF not to oppress the media, like the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) did before the collapse of the deposed president's regime.

The network further urged the administration of the Omdurman State Television to cancel the decision and to allow the journalists and media staffers who are now banned, "to practice their normal work without the tutelage or interference of any party".

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.