Ghana: NPP Has Fulfilled Its Promises to us - Sampa Chief Imam

The Chief Imam of Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, has commended the Nana Akufo-Addo government for fulfilling the promises it made to Ghanaians in the 2016 elections.

Reeling off a litany of promises that have been fulfilled in the past two and a half years since this administration took office, Alhaji Seidu Adama, stated on Monday 27th May, 2019:

"Before God and man, if we do not thank the NPP party, President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, then we are being ungrateful. Why do I say that? Before you became President and Vice President, you made a lot of promises to us, and we can see, at least in Sampa, that you have fulfilled them."

Alhaji Adama gave the commendation when the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined Muslims at the Sampa central mosque to perform Zuhr prayers as part of the 2019 edition of the annual nationwide Ramadan tour.

"Since you came into office, whether we can afford it or not, now we can take our children to Senior High School for free" Alhaji Adam continued. "They even get free uniforms. If you thought the effects would only be felt in Accra, I am telling you that those of us in Sampa are also enjoying this good thing. We are most appreciative.

"You have restored the allowance for nursing and teacher trainees which were cancelled. Today, we don't have to travel a long distance to renew our NHIS cards. We can do it with our mobiles phone. Through the hardwork of the DCE you appointed for us and the MP, the people of Jamara can attest that a six classroom block is being constructed for the Jamara Islamic Primary School to replace the existing three classroom block which served all six classes."

The Sampa Chief Imam was full of praise for the fulfilment of the Akufo-Addo government's pledge to help create a new region, now Bono region, indicating that it would help accelerate development in the area.

"In the past, our MP (Hon Siaka Steven) used to cry about his inability to attract development projects because he was an opposition MP in a very big region. Today, we have our own region. You have shown that indeed, our MP was an orphan. Today he is a Deputy regional Minister. We say thank you."

Alhaji Adama urged Ghanaians to have patience with the government as it systematically worked through the promises made to transform the economy and make life better for everyone.