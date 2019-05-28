Tanzania: Police Gun Down Three Suspected Bandits in Dar

THREE suspected bandits, including a woman, were gunned down by the police as they attempted to rob at Gongolamboto in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa told reporters in the city yesterday that the police found the deceased with two Browning pistols and three rounds of ammunition.

He said the names of the slain suspects were not identified. Commander Mambosasa said good citizens tipped-off the police that there were five suspected bandits plotting to break into the house of one identified as Ally Dastan (66) whose wife, Moshi Said (56) is the Accountant of Umoja Savings and Credit Group.

"After receiving the information, the police worked a trap at the Dastan's house and at 2am, five people with two pistols, including the woman, tried to broke into the house but after discovering that the police were already at the scene, they tried to shoot the police... but the law enforcers hit back seriously injuring three of them as the other two freed," explained Commander Mambosasa.

He said the injured suspects, including the woman, died on the way to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH). The police commander said that intensive investigation is undergoing to arrest the suspects who escaped for further legal actions.

Meanwhile, police in Dar es Salaam through its traffic department, have collected over 926m/- as fines on motorists violating road safety regulations.

The money was collected during the operation that started on May 1 through 26, this year. Commander Mambosasa said 24,261 vehicles and 533 motorcycles were seized during the operation, reminding all vehicle owners in the city to pay their fines before the arrest.