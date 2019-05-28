Tanzania: Tp Mazembe Dump Ajib, Re-Joins Simba

CONGOLESE giants TP Mazembe have halted their race to sign Young Africans player Ibrahim Ajib, who has now decided to return to his former club; Simba SC.

It was revealed in Dar es Salaam yesterday that TP Mazembe and Ajib failed to reach agreement on certain personal issues, a situation said to have forced the two-side to part ways.

According to the communication between Andre Mtine of TP Mazembe and Yanga's Vice Chairman, Frederick Mwakalebela the signing deal between Ajib and TP Mazembe was officially dead.

In his letter to Mwakalebela, Mtine said they have decided to halt signing Ajib after failing to agree on certain personal issues.

Following that failure, it was said that Ajib has decided to re-sign with Simba, his former club as the contract with Yanga expires on June 30.

Ajib move to TP Mazembe was blessed by the Young Africans Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera who officially confirmed his skipper Ajibu's deal with Mazembe and not Simba SC as it was earlier speculated.

Zahera said TP Mazembe have been contacting him for the past three weeks over Ajibu and revealed that when all procedures are met, the player will cross the borders.

Zahera said he will add eight new blood to his existing squad for the next season's league assignments following the departure of Ajib.

He had written a farewell message on his instagram page when he thought he was going to start new life at TP Mazembe next season. According to his coach, Ajibu has been called a multi talented hardworking player who uses a lot of his brain while on the pitch.

Ajibu further wrote: "A lot of thanks should go to Simba and Yanga SC and the years I have spent with them have been amazing for me despite encountering life challenges.

The love from Yanga fans is extraordinary and kept us moving in difficult times." "I have nothing to pay them back apart from thanking them.

The fans valued and respected us even though we annoyed them at some points," Ajib wrote. Ajibu, who is 22, has served Yanga for two seasons after leaving Simba as a free agent.

He joined Simba youth team from Boom FC of Ilala in 2013. He also played for Mwadui FC and helped the Shinyanga-based to climb to the premiership in 2014-15 season.