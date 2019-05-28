Tanzania, Zambia Workers Compensation Funds Sign Moc

TANZANIA'S Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) and ZAMBIA's Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB), have signed Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to share experiences and innovations in order to serve efficiently their members.

Speaking shortly after the signing of the MoC between the two Funds in Dodoma yesterday, the WCFCB's Chairperson Dr Elizabeth Lungu Nkumbula said, the cooperation makes exited moment because they will help in sharing ideas.

"We representative of Zambia the only institution of injury scheme if we put our hands together with our colleague of Tanzania's WCF and come up with products and innovations and make both of us the stars of social security institutions in Africa," she said.

Dr Lungu further said, Zambia and Tanzania has a long history way back during the leadership of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere where they formed Tanzania and Zambia Railways (TAZARA), as well as Tazama pipeline.

"This signing today elaborate our long history and this is another milestone of continuity of cooperation between the sister countries." She emphasizes.

On his part, the WCF Director General, Masha Mshomba said, the signing is a history between the two Workers Compensation Fund of Zambia and Tanzania.

"Zambia has been in this business for more than 40 years they have a long experience in workers compensation and this agreement is normal especially in Workers compensation Funds there a lot to learn on paying compensation and to prevent." he said.

He also said, as Tanzania which has decided to build industrial economy the strong Workers Compensation Fund will help the government to reach its goals.