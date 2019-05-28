Tanzania: Plan for Future Mineral Earnings On the Rise

REVENUES from the country's mineral resources are on the rise, thanks to government's efforts to curb smuggling and strengthen the Mining Commission's capacity.

In fact, the government decision in March 2017 to ban export of mineral concentrates has led to increased mineral production and exports. And, by March this year, the country earned 244bn/- from minerals, representing 78.63 percent of the year's 310bn/- collection target.

Minerals Minister, Doto Biteko, tabling the ministry's budget estimates for the 2019/2020 fiscal year here yesterday, told the National Assembly that out of the collected amount, 223.5bn/-, which is 72 per cent of total collections, was from royalties and inspection fee.

The remaining 20.5bn/-, he said, was from other sources of revenues, including annual fee and geological survey fees. Minister Biteko assured that by the end of this fiscal year on June 30, the ministry will meet the collection target.

Giving the break down, Mr Biteko said by March this year, 27,550.91 kilogrammes of gold were produced and exported. Both large and medium scale mining companies-Geita Gold Mining Company Ltd, North Mara Gold Mine Ltd, Pangea Gold Mine Ltd (Buzwagi), Bulyanhulu Gold mine Ltd, Shanta Mining Ltd (New Luika) and STAMIGOLD Biharamulo Mine-produced the gold.

Minister Biteko said another 2,214.99 kilogrammes of gold were produced by artisanal miners and gold dealers, adding that during the same period, 309,303.85 carats of diamond were produced by Mwadui Williamson Diamond Ltd, 3,352.90 carats by El Hilal and 4,747.45 carats by dealers.

He said small scale Tanzanite miners contributed 768.76 raw kilogrammes of Tanzanite and 87,389.02 carats of the processed gemstone. He said 534,728.48 kilogrammes of other gemstones were also produced and exported.

Mr Biteko said the Mining Commission, through Residents Mining Officers (RMOs) and Mining Resident Officers (MROs), has the jurisdiction to supervise production and sales of minerals country wide, insisting that the commission has to the large extent managed to curb minerals smuggling.

He said by March this year, the government confiscated minerals worth 6.4bn/- that was intercepted before being smuggled outside the country.

Minister Biteko also said the government's resolve to erect the 24-kilometre wall around Tanzanite Mining area in Mirerani, Manyara region, has resulted into sharp increase in Tanzanite production.

He said in 2018, artisanal miners' contribution increased to 1.4bn/- from 781.2 kilogrammes of Tanzanite from 166m/- collected from 147.7 kilogrammes in 2017.

The minister said the ministry has embarked on construction of brokers' house within Mirereni wall, which is now completed and it is currently constructing One Stop Centre.

"We are also installing CCTV surveillance cameras and electrifying the entire wall," the minister said, adding that the project will cost 4.3bn/-.

He further said the state owned STAMIGOLD has also continued to record steady growth in terms of profits and in this financial year, the company remitted 1bn/- dividend to the government.

He said for the 2019/2020 financial year, the ministry envisages collecting 470.9bn/- compared to 310.6bn/- targeted in the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

The minister said the increment represents 51.62 percent, citing strict monitoring of all mining markets, strengthening supervision of large, medium and small scale mining companies, getting correct information on investments, production, sales, taxes and levies as some of the strategies towards attaining the goal.

He also said that the government still focuses on capacitating the country's smelting-smelters and refineries-capacities, which he said will boost production, increase revenues and create jobs for more Tanzanians.

Minister Biteko requested the house to endorse 49,466,898,200/- for the ministry's budget in 2019/2020 fiscal year, with development and recurrent expenditures allocated 7,039,810,200/- and 42, 427,088,000/-, respectively.