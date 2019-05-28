Tanzania: Nemc Plans Activities On World Environment Day

THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC), is planning to meet environmental stakeholders to deliberate on issues ahead of World Environment Day next month.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), annually organizes the events, which encourages worldwide awareness and action on how nations should protect their environments.

Celebrated on 5th June annually in over 100 countries, this year China will host the celebration with theme 'Air Pollution.'

Speaking in Dar es Salaam recently, NEMC Director General, Dr Samuel Gwamaka said the council would on the day work in collaboration with various stakeholders to keep the environment clean and safe in particular.

"We (NEMC), plan to meet all the environmental stakeholders in a bid to strategise and see, which areas need priority to make sure that our environment remains safe and clean," Dr Gwamaka said.

Apart from the stakeholders, NEMC management and staff have planned to spend the day by cleaning public places such as Beaches, Hospitals and Schools.

"Management in collaboration with NEMC staff are planning to collaborate with various citizens on the day to clean public places such as Beaches, Hospitals and Schools," he repeated in his speech.

The Director General further said that his office is also planning to market the day by giving public education on environment protection in Primary and Secondary Schools in a bid to widen pupils and students understanding of environmental issues.

"We will use the day to educate pupils and students on the importance of preserving the environment, we believe that these youths can be good ambassadors for the current and future generations," he said.

He noted further that "knowledge is the only way to make the environment clean for the betterment of citizens and all living organisms".

However, Dr Gwamaka called on all the environment stakeholders to love the environment and protect it to improve living conditions of their nationals.

"Environment is a crosscutting sector, I would therefore like to take this opportunity to call upon all stakeholders to protect it, given its contemporary and future potentials to people and all living organisms," he said.