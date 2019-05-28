Cameroon: 56th Edition of African Day - Attention On Refugees, IDPs Management

Stakeholders met on May 27, 2019 at the Ministry of External Relations and discussed strategies at properly handling refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons.

Cameroon under the leadership of the Ministry of External Relations and the continental community (African diplomats) on May 27, 2019 commemorated the 56th edition of the African Day. Celebrated every May 25, the African Day is used to reflect part of the dynamics of promoting and propagating the values of Pan-Africanism. The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on Monday May 27, 2019 presided the opening ceremony of commemorative activities marking the day under the theme "the year of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons: towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa. In his keynote address, the Minister highlighted government's actions and international instruments adopted at better handling the situation amongst other continental challenges. "The celebration of the African Day remains symbolic as it signifies the commitment taken by Africans to build a continent based on shared values. The selected theme of this year reflects reality and echoes our commitment to the protection of human rights. Cameroon has been ranked as the best country in the Central African Sub region for taking care of refugees from neighbouring countries," he stated. He urged other partners to continue applying decisions taken by the government of Cameroon at protecting the status of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons. "Many of them are already integrated into the society and we have signed a tripartite agreement with Nigeria to ensure the safe and voluntary return of the refugees from that country," Minister Mbella Mbella noted, adding that a similar agreement is underway with the Central Africa Republic. External Relations Minister urged stakeholders to project a positive image of Africa, promote the vison of the African Union and make the African voice heard on certain cliché topics about the continent. For the President of the African Group of the Diplomatic Corps in Yaounde who is the Ambassador of the Central Africa Republic to Cameroon, Martial Beti Marace, the aforementioned persons are in need of assistance from governments and technical partners. He saluted the efforts of Cameroon for hosting about 400,000 refugees from several countries. To him, good governance, tolerance and living together need to be prioritised in African countries for pacific relations. The message of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission pertaining to the African Day was read at the event.