Cameroon: National Interclub Athletics Championships - FAP, INJS Maintain Lead

The fourth playing day of the national interclub meeting took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium last weekend.

The Armed Forces and Police (men) and INJS (women) athletics clubs continue to lead the national athletics championship. This was the outcome of the fourth playing day of the national interclub meeting that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium last weekend. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation, the competition brought together athletes from clubs from across the country. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. The competition also served as preparations for the All Africa Games in Morocco in August. In the women's 100m Andela Ntede Tarcille Murrielle U-18 (CMSP) finished first in 12"32. In the men's 100 Esseme Emmanuel Alobwede (CMSP) was the fastest in 10"53. In the women's 200m, Njuh Nstella Stéphanie (FAP) was the winner in 24"38. In the men's 200m, Esseme Emmanuel Alobwede (CMSP) was the winner in 20"59. In the men's 10,000m Dindze Evele (FAP) finished the race in 31'37"50. In the women's 10km walk Maffokem Ngankam Lidivine France (FAP) was the first in 1h05'33"66 while in the men's 20km walk, Nzossie Hervé Duclair (FAP) was the winner in 1h42'03. In the women's long jump Mbumi Nkouindjin Joëlle Sandrine (CMSP) jumped a distance of 06m42. In the men's long jump Mayack Marcel (INJS) jumped a distance of 07m65. In the men's Javelin Chamaken Claude Gatien (FAP) threw a distance of 62m55. In the women's javelin Ayuk ewube Honorine (INJS) was the first throwing a distance of 36m80. After two days of intense competition, INJS Athletics Club finished overall best with 145 points in the women's category. They are followed by FAP 107 and Athletes In Action with 100 points. On the men's classification table FAP athletics Club are leading with 95 points. INJS are second with 93 and AIA with 92 points.