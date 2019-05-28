Algeria: Organ Removal From Brain-Dead Patients Hailed As Step Forward

Minister of Health, the Population and Hospital Reform Mohamed Miraoui said Monday in Algiers the successful organ removal of brain dead patients, by teams of doctors would give a "new impetus" for the future.

Hosting a conference with the team of doctors from civilian and military hospitals who conducted successful first organ transplantation of two kidneys and liver), extracted from a brain dead patient, Miraoui hailed this operation the "first of its kind in Algeria," urging the medical and paramedical personnel in charge of these surgeries to pursue their efforts to save lives.

Hailing the efforts of the medical teams and the contribution of the Pasteur Institute for the conduct of the surgery in 48 hours, Miraoui called on hospitals authorized by the National Agency of Transplantation (ANG) to coordinate efforts to conduct more surgeries of that kind.

The waiting list of organ transplantation "is increasingly growing" due to the lack of donors outside family members, he said.

The Chairman of the Scientific Council of the ANG called for "encouraging organ removal from corpses or brain dead patients."