Somalia: Puntland Severe Ties With the Federal Government of Somalia of Slow Pace of Reforms, Revenue Sharing

Puntland has severed all ties with the Federal Government of Somalia over what they say is blatant regard of regional states revenue sharing and resource allocation.

A statement seen by Dalsan Radio read in part "Puntland Government hereby suspends all cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia in the following areas/processes: a) constitutional review; b) federal elections; and c) national security".

Among the thorny issues are lack of consultation with the regional states, failure to enact agreed upo reforms and passing of the petroleum bill which gives the FGS a lion share of the proceeds.

The Communique read in part"The Cabinet approval of the draft Electoral Law is clear indication FGS intentions; to not ensure clarification of outstanding issues. This disregard for a consultative governance process is characteristic of the FGS and its electoral body"

Puntland also took issue with the the Electoral Law was submitted to Federal Parliament despite the FGS failure to adhere to agreed principles that boldly empathize the importance of a clear plan from the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) to be presented to the Somali public before embarking on the electoral process4.

"Clearly, the process continues to be hurried, further undermining previous political agreements which prioritized "an election that facilitates the further development of a cohesive society".

Puntland also accused the FGS of being unwilling to adhere to the agreements it has formulated and ratified previously.

"The unilaterally formulated Petroleum Law, which Federal Parliament passed quickly last week, strongly contradicts constitutional provisions and tenets of the highly speculative and at some instances ambiguous interim agreement, signed in Baidoa (June 2018) with regards to mining and petroleum revenue sharing. Within the Interim Agreement, Article 2 states that the Federal Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals is required to consult FMS petroleum agencies in the "formulation of laws and policies"

Interim Petroleum and Mining Sharing Agreement, "Drafting laws, policies, planning, and signing of Exploration Licenses related to petroleum and mining at Federal-level shall be the responsibility of Federal Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, after consultations with State-level petroleum agencies"

The agencies were not properly consulted before the law was presented to Federal Cabinet and voted on in Parliament. The FGS gave no consideration for opening consultation channels with newly elected State administrations, with regards to the law.

"The Petroleum Law process was a blatant disregard for political exclusivity, constitutional power-sharing structure and limits State government powers to representative roles with no specified authority. Interim Agreements, signed between FGS and FMS, stipulate political inclusivity and power sharing, as set out in the Provisional Federal Constitution. But FGS actions have proven that these past agreements have been mere illusions of grandeur"

The State also expressed their concerns and objections about other proposed laws, including National Taxation Law, Fisheries Law, Mining Law, and Civil Aviation Law, which the FGS has been drafting without any transparency, consultation or review by FMS.