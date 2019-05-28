Kenya: City Cops Recover Pistol Lost By Senator's Bodyguard

Police in Nairobi have recovered a firearm stolen a month ago in Embakasi from Mr Peter Sigeyi, a bodyguard attached to a Senator.

Detectives acting on a tip-off stormed a bar in Embakasi where robbers who had ordered patrons to lie down and were stealing money from them.

In the ensuing confrontation, the thugs shot at the officers who fired back and shot one dead.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News three others managed to escape.

"The following was recovered from the scene; a Ceska pistol, one magazine loaded with four rounds of 9 ammunition, assorted alcoholic drinks, six mobile phones, one flash disk and a conductor ID card with the name of Brian Lisheshe," read the police statement.

Officers managed to identify the gun as the one that was stolen from a police officer in Embakasi of serial number KE AP B021194.

It was stolen from the police officer on April 29, 2019.

Mr Sigeyi, in a statement recorded at Lang'ata Police Station, said that he was attacked by unknown men who stole his mobile phone and money.

The officer failed to mention that he had lost his firearm until he was summoned by his bosses.