27 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Saeed Visits Jebal-Aulia Military Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Head of the Professional and Social Committee, Lt. Gen. (pilot) Sala-Eddin Abdul-Khalig Saeed, Monday paid a visit to Jebal-Aulia Military Area, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff of Ground Forces for Supply, Gen. Abdul-Rahman Yousif.

Lt. Gen. Saeed has briefed the Military Area's officers, non-commissioned officers and men on the current situation and progress of the negotiations.

He affirmed that the Armed Forces and the Sudanese people customs will not be harmed, stating that Sharia will be the basis in all legislations.

He said that all the regular forces are operating as one teamwork.

He said that several options are open if an agreement was reached with the Forces for Freedom and Change, indicating that all these options are for the interest of the homeland and the Sudanese citizen.

Sudan

Opposition Plans to Push Ahead with Two-Day Strike

The Sudanese alliance of opposition and protest groups said on Monday that it would push ahead with a general two-day… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.