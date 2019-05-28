27 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Chairman Arrives in Juba and Holds Talks With President Kiir

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Monday noon arrived in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State in a one-day official visit.

He was received at Juba Airport by President Salva Kiir, and a number of South Sudan officials.

The two sides have a discussed a number of officials of the Republic of South Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has informed President Kiir on the developments in Sudan.

President Kiir has affirmed his concern with the Sudanese affairs, whishing stability and developments in Sudan.

