28 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Sirika Commissions Maiduguri Airport Terminal Building

By Joke Falaju ,

Maiduguri — Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has commissioned the rehabilitated terminal building of the Maiduguri International Airport for commercial operations.

The minister, who commissioned the project yesterday in Maiduguri, said the completion of the project was a fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to complete all ongoing projects across nation's airports.

Meanwhile, during the minister's visit to the palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Elkanemi, the monarch requested for the upgrade of the airport to be able to accommodate hajj operation.

He urged the government to provide necessary facilities required to make the airport hajj compliant.The monarch also appealed to Buhari to liberate the state from the hold of Boko Haram insurgency.

