Libya: Over 500 Drown in Trips to Europe

Tripoli — AT least 512 people have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to reach Europe this year.

Most victims were traveling to Greece and Spain through the three main routes of the sea.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that the deaths were lower than the 638 casualties confirmed during the same period in 2018.

IOM stated that due to the challenges of collecting information about the victims and the contexts of their deaths, the true number of lives lost during migration was likely much higher.

Thus, its Missing Migrants project records should only be viewed as indicative of the risks associated with migration, rather than representative of the true number of deaths across time or geography.

Three women, one of them pregnant, went missing in a shipwreck in the Western Mediterranean during the past week. Their bodies could not be recovered.

Another shipwreck was documented on the route to Spain's Canary Islands, where a boat carrying 23 migrants capsized.

The remains of a mother and her baby have been recovered, while another woman remains missing.

Thousands of migrants, mostly African, have perished in the Mediterranean Sea in search for greener pastures in Europe.

Most migrants access the route through Libya.