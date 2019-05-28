28 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Huawei Launches Wi-Fi 6 in Abuja

By John Akubo

Abuja — Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited hosted over 150 customers and partners as it launched the Wi-Fi 6 in Nigeria.

The event, which took place at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, also witnessed the company's annual IP Club Technology Seminar themed 'Rethink IP 2019'.

Chief Technology Officer, Huawei Southern Africa, Mr. Matamela Mashau, who spoke on IP, Huawei's enterprise network solutions, touched on the company's investment in research and development (R&D) as a core strength to its continuous innovation and competitive advantage.

The global annual IP club event brings together information and communications technology (ICT) industry experts from the public and private sectors to discuss network solutions for business development.

