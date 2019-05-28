Nigeria: Why Amaechi Can't Speak for Southeast On 2023 - Obi

Port Harcourt — Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, is not competent to determine the fate of the Southeast in 2023 politics.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, stated this in Port Harcourt yesterday in reaction to Amaechi's assertion, last week, that the Southeast should forget the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi declared that Amaechi lacks the competence to talk about which geo-political zone would produce the president in 2023 because he lacks political relevance in Rivers State.The former governor wondered why Amaechi, who is not even from the Southeast, would want to speak for the zone.

His words: "Amaechi is not from the Southeast, so he cannot speak for us. He is not in any position to make such statements because even him that is in APC did not achieve anything in his own state. But those of us from the Southeast, who are from the PDP, contributed to the success of our party."

While expressing concern about growing insecurity in the country, Obi advised the Muhammadu Buhari administration to unite the people and tackle insecurity headlong.

"Everybody has to be involved. The president has to work with the governors and the governors should work with the councils. We are Nigerians. We have no other country; so everyone must be involved," he said.Obi proffered solution to the insecurity in the country: "As long as the youths remain unemployed, we have a crisis."He called for reform of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in such a way that it should be made to be independent, so that it can work without favouring any group.