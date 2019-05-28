Nigeria: Stakeholders Urge NPA to Investigate Bid Process

A group of concerned bidders in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) cargo survey contract system has urged the management to investigate its bid process.

In a petition dated May 25, 2019, titled "Re: Cargo Surveys Contract Bids - Attempts To Derail Due Process" and addressed to NPA's Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, the group alleged that the entire exercise was at variance with due process and the transparency policy of the Federal Government.

But a source, who craved anonymity, dismissed the claim, insisting that due process was followed.According to the complainants, some incompetent companies allegedly bid and won in contravention of laid down rules.

They claimed: "We are among the bidders that responded to your advertisements - the first and the second in The Guardian newspaper of December 27, 2016. On January 17, 2017, a total of 205 bids were opened and the bidders' details were noted. We (bidders) continue to ask questions to ascertain the true position of the bids. Surprisingly some companies, which never bid, were latter smuggled in.

" It was learnt that the documents were handed over to the NPA-appointed consultant that was given a clear mandate to ensure that due diligence was followed and that only most competent and experienced hands were selected to do the job.

"Judging from the stringent conditions listed as preconditions and the emphasis that the bidders must meet those conditions, we were happy and hopeful that at least for the first time, the right thing will be done."

They further alleged: "However, to our utter dismay and with blatant disregard for laid down procedures and ethics, we discovered that another in-house committee was arranged to select companies without competence, and experience as highlighted in the advert to take over the cargo survey jobs."

"Bearing in mind the sensitive nature of accurate cargo survey data and reporting, it will amount to a disservice for the Authority to commit such jobs in inexperienced hands. It is therefore not difficult to discern that those behind the alleged manipulation do not have the best interest of the organisation at heart."