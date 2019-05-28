Liberia: ISSA Cries for U.S.$2,150 to End Traditional League

-Wants President Weah to intervene

The Inter School Sports Association (ISSA) is reportedly dying gradually, and needs support, according to its vice president for administration (VPA).

Murvee Gray, has therefore called on Liberia's chief patron of sports, President George M. Weah, to intervene.

According to record, President Weah and other former players of the national football team, the Lone Star, participated in the ISSA league in the 1980s, and most of the current players are products of the ISSA.

As the biggest inter-school league in the country, ISSA is therefore requesting for US$2,150 for referees' indemnity, and to purchase eight trophies for the various categories (elementary, junior and senior high) to end its traditional league.

The league is in the knockout stage and is scheduled to end in June 2019 at the close of the academic year, if the required funds are acquired.

Mr. Gray, the former Assistant Sports Minister (2006 - 2017), on behalf of ISSA, is also asking well meaning Liberians, people who have benefited from the ISSA activities; including her partner, the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) to come to her rescue.

He said that all contribution should be done through the Liberia Football Association (LFA), which is the technical arm of ISSA.

The ISSA is formed with the hope to scout talented players for the country's national team, and to create an opportunity for students' recreation.

In recent time, the ISSA has served as an positive alternative for "Super Friday." Super Friday is notorious for events at the end of the school week that lure high school students into drinking and drugs.

Founded 1964, Issa benefited from the Ministry of Youth and Sports subsidy but, according to Mr. Gray, since the inception of this government, ISSA has not accessed any funding from the ministry, and the little fees paid by schools cannot run the league annually.

The leadership of Issa has decentralized the games since this year with five zones (Central Monrovia, Sinkor, ELWA-Paynesville, Jacob Town and the MCSS).

Each zone is to send two teams (football and kickball) to the quarter finals, and finals in June.