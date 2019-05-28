Liberia: Jubilee Forfeit As Oilers Extend Unbeaten Run in LFA/Orange First Division

LFA 1st Division League updated table

Small Town FC have been awarded three points and two goals following the failure of Jubilee FC to show-up in time for their match, scheduled at 4:00 p.m. in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on Sunday, May 26, 2019, a release has said.

The match was in continuation of the Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) first division league.

In his instant match report, center referee Christopher Nylander wrote that "the match was not play due to the late arrival of Jubilee FC at 4:08 p.m."

LFA legal and competitions director Benedict A. Yarsiah has ruled that Jubilee forfeited the match.

Yarsiah said Small Town have been subsequently awarded three points, and two goals in keeping with chapter 8, Article 12, section 1.0 V of the regulations governing the league.

It says "a club shall be punished with the forfeiture of a match when a club is late for a scheduled match." On social media platforms, Jubilee admitted to having arrived late due to a breakdown with their chartered bus.

But chapter 10, article 14, section one says "all teams are requested to report to the match officials at least one hour prior to kick-off for pre-match formalities.

Breakdown of vehicles and traffic jam shall not be considered as force majeure."

Under the same citation, section one point one also says "inspection of players will commence 30 minutes before kick-off time." Elsewhere, sensational LPRC Oilers extended their unbeaten run to 17 league matches.

The Oil Boys came from a goal down to beat defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) 3-1 at the Blue Field.

It was billed as the game to predict the championship as first versus second clashed for top honor. George Kerkulah gave BYC the lead against the run of play in the 41st minute, but Oilers quickly leveled three minutes later through Dominic Jarteh.

Back from the break, BYC won a penalty when Oilers goalie Prince Wlame, bundled an attacker in the danger area, but Wlame rescued himself by saving the resultant kick from Mohammed Varney.

Terry Sackor made it 2-1 in the 75th minute as his ninth goal of the season, and Sidiki Kromah sealed all three points in the 93rd minute much to the delight of head coach Cooper Sannah.

"BYC is one of the country's top teams. This is no disrespect to the remaining teams. I coached BYC and I know their set-up. So coming to a rival and winning three points is a great relief for me and the team," the coach said.

"The championship is not over yet, but this is a big victory. Next up is the FA Cup semi-finals against LISCR FC [on Wednesday at the ATS]. It will be a tough match, but we are hopeful of winning," Sannah told a post-match news conference.

BYC dropped to third place, but the coach Robert Lartey, believes the championship race is all over. "Football is a game of chance and we did not pick our chance.

Our opponents picked their chances. Oilers are in form. When you play a team like Oilers you have to pick your chances. "From the way things are going, it is going to be difficult for Oilers to lose three games. So we will concentrate on the LFA Cup semi-finals. We have a match with Keitrace [at the ATS on Wednesday].

Since we can't win all, we must win one," a conciliatory Lartey said. LISCR FC moved to second place on the table with 36 points, five adrift of Oilers, following a narrow 3-2 victory over Keitrace FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in game one.

The Shipping Boys were two goals down at half time, courtesy of Albert Corvah, but Dirkir Glay, Armah Vaikainah and Marlon Harrison led the battle to victory.

In game two, 10-man Monrovia Club Breweries were held to a 1-1 draw by NPA Anchors. Tony Weah gave the Beer Boys a 39 minute, but Prince Kennedy was sent-off, having been found guilty of violent conduct for his tackle.

And the Port Boys deservedly capitalized on their numerical advantage when Jack Freeman ensured the spoils would be shared in the 82nd minute.

In Kakata, Margibi County, Watanga FC and FC Fassell drew goalless at the Nancy B. Doe sports stadium. And at the Kumasi sports pitch, the Nimba derby between Nimba FC and Nimba United FC produced eight yellow cards and four apiece in a goalless draw in Ganta, Nimba County.