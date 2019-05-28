Liberia: Grand Gedeh Security Relocates Toe Town Checkpoint

Grand Gedeh — To avoid illegal detours

The joint security assigned in Grand Gedeh County over the weekend relocated the Toe Town checkpoint to Cestos River Bridge, which separates Nimba and Grand Gedeh counties.

B'hai Town is the first town in Grand Gedeh coming from Nimba County shortly after the bridge that divides the two counties.

The head of the joint security, Morris Kamara, said the relocation exercise is intended to curtail the growing wave of suspected illegal aliens trafficking contraband substances by using the detour passages owing to the porosity of the border.

The relocated checkpoint is about 72 kilometers to Zwedru, near the Cestos Bridge.

"We took the decision to relocate the the checkpoint, because we have observed over the years that aliens, who are bypassing the Toe Town Checkpoint were doing so at the detriment of the country, thus posing threat to the security in the county. The checkpoint is a key entry point to the Southeast," Kamara said.

He said that since he took over as a commander for the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) outpost in the county, and subsequently became chairman of the joint security, his administration has realized that the Toe Town checkpoint has been detoured on numerous occasions, a situation which, according to him, has led to the increase of "ghettoes and an influx of aliens in the region."

Kamara then called for collaboration and coordination among the security officers and the residents of B'hai Town, where the new checkpoint is erected to help deter crimes.

Grand Gedeh County police superintendent, Joshua During, called on officers assigned at the checkpoint to remain committed to duty and not to harass any citizen or traveler making use of the entry point.

"This checkpoint is not for money making; you should respect human rights, especially the travelers. But please remain well dressed and neat at your post of assignment," Commander Kamara said.

"This is not a political ground where anyone can come to craftily divert focus of the security," he said.

B'hai Town Chief, C. Paye Cooper, expressed gladness for the coming of security personnel to his town and promised collaboration with the officers.

As a mark of his goodwill to receive the officers, Mr. Cooper donated 25 kilowatts solar panel for electricity, and L$15,000 for the upkeep of the at the checkpoint on behalf of the locals.

Cooper also promised free accommodation for officers assigned at the B'hai Town checkpoint.

Meanwhile, the B'hai District Commissioner, Williams Quarry, has recommitted to working with the security by pledging to lobby for electricity supply at the checkpoint.