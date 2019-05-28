Sudan: General Political Strike Starts Tomorrow

A nationwide two-day political strike will start tomorrow (Tuesday) in response to a call by the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA).

The SPA, which spearheaded the protests that led to the toppling of president Omar al-Bashir, has called for the strike following failure of talks with the Transitional Military Council on transition to civilian rule.

Last week's talks had resulted in stalemate as each party insisted upon having the majority of seats in the sovereign council, that would hold ultimate power, in addition to the council's chairmanship.

The SPA said in statement "to better understand it, a political strike is one of the most effective means of peaceful resistance, aimed at exerting grass-roots pressure for the realization of the goals of the Sudanese people revolution, the first and foremost of which is to ensure the immediate transfer of power to a civilian government in accordance with the Declaration of Freedom and Change, agreed upon by all the dignified Sudanese people."

The general strike will be held as a gradual phase to be followed or complemented by priority measures or a continuous general strike that would culminate into a paralyzing Overall Civil Disobedience, the statement said.