South Africa: Correctional Services Official, Candidate Attorney Among Four Nabbed for Fraud and Theft in Gauteng

A correctional services official and a candidate attorney are among four people Gauteng police have arrested for fraud and theft after they allegedly stole a man's card at an ATM and withdrew money from his account.

On Tuesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Lungelo Dlamini said the victim had been withdrawing money at an ATM in Ebony Park, north of Johannesburg, when three men stole his card and drove off. The correctional services official allegedly drove the getaway car.

"After a short while, [the victim] received a message that his money has been withdrawn from his card at Kaalfontein in Midrand," Dlamini added.

The getaway car the suspects used, according to Dlamini, was a Volkswagen Polo which the candidate attorney allegedly hired. It has since been impounded.

"On the same day, at about 14:00 at Kopanong Shopping Centre, the victim spotted the same suspects standing at an ATM and noticed their getaway vehicle. When he screamed for help, members of the community confronted the suspects and assaulted them," added Dlamini.

Police managed to save them from the assault and detained them.

They are investigating the possibility that the group may be involved in other bank card theft incidents.

Dlamini also advised members of the public to cancel their bank cards immediately if they suspect theft.

The four people are expected to appear in the Thembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

