27 May 2019

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: In 2010 I Was Young, but Now I Have More Experience for My 2nd WC - Seoposenwe

27 MAY 2019 - Jermaine Seoposenwe is one of four players in the current Banyana Banyana squad that is going to make their second appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

In 2010 she was in Trinidad and Tobago for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup alongside goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Sibulele Holweni and Karabo Dhlamini, captain and vice captain of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay last year - complete the quartet that will represent Banyana Banyana at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

SAFA Media spoke to Seoposenwe on this achievement, the current World Cup preparations and also about her new club in Lithuania where she has scored four goals in two matches, after being sidelined by injury and missing four games.

JERMAINE SEOPOSENWE FACTFILE:

POSITION: FORWARD

DOB: 12 October 1993

POB: Cape Town, Western Cape

Club: FC Gintras Universitetas, Lithuania

Caps: 74

Goals: 16

Banyana Banyana Debut: vs Zimbabwe (2010)

Read the original article on SAFA.

