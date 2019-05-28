Namibia: Karatekas Third At Region 5 Champs

NAMIBIA finished third overall and produced its best performance to date at the 18th Region 5 Karate Championships at the Swakopmund Dome over the weekend.

South Africa were the overall winners with 28 gold, 25 silver and 29 bronze medals, while Botswana came second (25 gold, 21 silver, 21 bronze) and Namibia third (19 gold, 25 silver, 61 bronze).

That was Namibia's best result in the competition, beating their haul of last year when they also came third overall. On that occasion, they won 10 gold, 19 silver and 38 bronze medals.

"We had a team of 86 members, all of whom won medals, except for one who got injured. It was our best performance yet at the Region 5 tournament, and we are building and gaining momentum each year," said the PRO of the Namibia Karate Union, Stefan van der Merwe, who also congratulated national coach Llewellyn Manale on his good work.

Manale, on his part, said this was the start of greater things to come.

"We prepared well, and the athletes gave their best on the floor. We made huge strides to be where we are now, and we are going to build on this momentum. Watch this team, there are greater things to come!"

Van der Merwe added that the tournament was very well-organised.

"The tournament broke new ground by being the first to take place over three days, thus following the international trend. The logistics ran smoothly, and the three days gave our athletes enough time to rest and recover in-between fights. All the countries enjoyed it, and said it was one of the best-organised tournaments to date," he said.

The other competing nations were Angola, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Also present at the championship was the chairman of the referees commission of the World Karate Federation, Javier Escalante, who oversaw the action, and also presented a referee and coaches exam.

Many of Namibia's senior karate officials attended the course, with the following eight receiving new qualifications as judges or coaches: Theresa Swart, Stephan de Jager, Yolande de Beer, Nichole Sibeso, Burtie Wurst, Bonnie Kabuzo, Jurgen van Wyk and Stefan van der Merwe.

Namibia's gold medallists were as follows:

Requelle Rickerts, Nathan Leopoldt, Julio Mwiya, Alexander Neidel, Henry Jooste, Kyla Scheepers, Jordan Rossouw, Daniel Tjimuku, France Nauseb, Celine Shilongo, Westley Marschal, Rassie Esterhuizen, Brandon-Lee Martin, Jan Magiel Leff, Phillip van Antwerpen, Freddy Mwiya, Suzelle Pronk, Michelle Tjimuku and Maritza du Plessis.