Tunisia: Sousse - Two 3-Year-Old Twin Children Die in Fire

Tunis/Tunisia — Two three-year-old Algerian twin children died in a fire that broke out on Monday afternoon in their family's apartment in the Corniche region of Sousse, TAP correspondent learned from general secretary of the Sousse civil protection base union, Rajab Bouziane.

"Civil protection officers discovered the burned bodies of the two children after successfully extinguishing the fire in the apartment on the second floor of a residential building," he said.

"The fire is probably due to a power failure of the television set when the children's mother went shopping," according to the same source.