Tunisia: Series of Measures to Promote Health Sector in Nabeul Governorate

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Health Council in Nabeul Governorate, meeting on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, has taken a series of measures to promote the health sector in this governorate.

The new decisions resulting from the meeting include the creation of a burn unit at Taher Maamouri University Hospital, the acquisition, in 2020, of an MRI scanner to be assigned to the same hospital, and the change in the nature of this university hospital to a public health facility before the end of 2019.

The Regional Council also approved the allocation of additional funds worth 300 thousand dinars for the acquisition of central sterilisation equipment at the regional hospital of Menzel Temime, in addition to the entry into operation of the SAMUR unit at the same hospital, through the provision of the equipment and human resources necessary for its operation.

The Council also approved the proposal to include the project to build a pharmaceutical department at the Menzel Temime Regional Hospital in the 2020 budget, in addition to opening two university assistant positions in paediatrics and general surgery at the same hospital, in coordination with the parties concerned.

The decisions resulting from this meeting also concern the provision of equipment and human resources for the operation of the operating room of the gynaecology department at the local hospital in Grombalia, as well as the funds needed to maintain the electricity networks of the Mohammed Tlatli Regional Hospital and the local hospital in Menzel Bouzelfa.

The council also approved the construction of a category 2 basic health centre (dispensary) in the Klim region under the Grombalia delegation, as well as the reconstruction of a type 2 basic health centre in Beni Ouael under the Bou Argoub delegation.

The Council also authorised the conduct of preliminary studies on the reclassification of the Hammam Ghezaz and Bou krim clinics to type 4, and the mobilisation of the necessary funds for the development of 11 basic health centres.