Namibia: Tanzania's Magufuli to Visit Namibia

Tanzania's Magufuli to Visit Namibia

Tanzania President John Magufuli with Namibian President Hage Geingop at the State House during official talks at the State House.
By Sakeus Iikela

TANZANIAN president John Pombe Magufuli is expected to visit Namibia.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari said in a statement issued on Friday that the Tanzanian statesman was invited by his Namibian counterpart, president Hage Geingob, in his capacity as the incoming SADC chairperson on behalf of his country.

Magufuli will be in Namibia for two days, from Monday, 27 to Tuesday, 28 May 2019.

Hengari said the visit will be focused on strengthening bilateral and pan-African relations between the two countries.

Magufuli's visit to Namibia would also provide an opportunity for the two countries to explore new avenues of cooperation, including the promotion of trade and investment to further cement the excellent historic relations.

