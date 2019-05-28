Ghana: Ex-President Kufuor to Launch 70th Anniversary Celebration of GJA

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor will today (Tuesday) launch the 70th anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra, to set rolling , activities lined up for the celebration.

The platinum anniversary, to be commemorated throughout the country, is on the theme "Democracy, freedom and independence of the media in Ghana: 70 years of GJA's contribution".

The GJA would use the opportunity to honour former President Kufuor for his support to the Association and efforts at promoting the freedoms and independence of the media.

A statement issued by Kofi Yeboah, GJA Secretary, yesterday said other individuals and corporate bodies that have supported GJA in particular and the media in general, over the past seven decades would be honoured later.

At the ceremony, to be chaired by Dr Daniel Mckorley, the chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies, the statement said the National Planning Committee of the anniversary would be inaugurated.

Government officials, members of the diplomatic community, former presidents and executive members of the association, veteran and senior journalists, representatives of corporate Ghana, among other dignitaries, will grace the ceremony with their presence.

GJA, initially christened 'Africa Press Association' was birthed on August 15, 1949, a time when politics in the then former British colony of the Gold Coast was at its peak, to provide the indigenous media practitioner with an alternative to the colonial press.