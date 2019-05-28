Ghana: Security Warehouse Wins Award

The Security Warehouse Limited, one of Africa's leading authorities in electronic security design, installation and support has been named the Outstanding Electronic Security Company in West Africa.

This was at the 2018 West Africa Business Excellence Awards held recently.

The West Africa Business Excellence Awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievements amongst companies as well as recognises individuals and corporate bodies that have contributed to making Ghana a peaceful and secured country to live in.

Other awardees include Bel-Aqua, Zenith Bank, BOST, Blue Skies, Max International, Mutual Insurance, Kasapreko, etc.

"To win two awards within a space of one year is an outstanding testament to the strength of our roadmap, our commitment to innovation and our ability to execute against our well-formulated plan," commented Mr Adam Bonaa, Chief Executive Officer of Security Warehouse Limited said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

Kazz Group, the mother company for Security Warehouse Limited, is a conglomerate of electronic security companies - Global Trackers and Car Alarms Ltd, Solargen Ghana Ltd and Banbo.

The company provides a wide range of customised state-of-the-art electronic security systems from the award-winning Smart Solar Ghost CCTV, smart solar powered parameter fencing, smart solar powered biometric access control with time and attendance, smart solar powered gate and garage automation, smart solar powered video intercom to the smart car and asset tracking solutions.

This is the seventh award the company has bagged since 2016.