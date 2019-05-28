28 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Burkina Faso/Ghana: Cofie Leads Team to Grab Double in Burkina Faso

By John Vigah

Hardworking Ghanaian coach, Moses Cofie,on Sunday won the Burkina Faso domestic double after leading Rahimo FC to crack tough Sonabel FC side 3-2 in a nerve-jangling afternoon at the Stade du 4-Août, in Ouagadougou.

The coach earlier last week carved a piece of history with Rahimo FC when they accounted for RCK 2-1 on enemy territory to clinch the Burkina Faso Premier League title.

It was Rahimo's first trophy since joining the premiership three seasons ago. Now, they have a double!

Aside a glittering giant trophy, the victors were presented with a cheque for 10 million CFA for their tremendous efforts.

An highly-elated Cofie, who joined the team this season, praised his players, the club's management members and the supporters for their unflinching backing through the campaign.

"It's been very tough, but God has been good to us. I will also take the opportunity to thank the supporters, management and the players for the commitment and loyalty displayed throughout the journey," he told the Times Sportsyesterday.

Cofie, who had a successful coaching career in Sudan, was a former player of Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals..

