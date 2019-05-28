Ghana: Ashanti Glittering DFC Crowned GDFA Gala Lords

Ashanti Glittering Deaf Football Club (DFC) put up a brave display to win the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) gala played on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They defeated Accra Ambassadors 1-0 in the grand finale to wrestle the trophy and medals presented by BBPhyllis Protocols.

It was a swift defence of the title they won four years ago when the competition was last hosted.

The competition attracted eight teams and was aimed at identifying and selecting players to be groomed into the national deaf football team, the Black Wonders.

At the first round stage, Accra Ambassadors recorded a 4-0 victory over Western Warriors from Takoradi to book a semi final date Madina Heart of Wolves which defeated Tema DFC at the first round stage.

The champions also had a great start to the competition, accounting for Kasoa DFC with a 2-1 victory before Asamankese Red Stars also edged out Tarkwa Shining Stars DFC via another 2-1 victory.

At the semi final stage, Accra Ambassadors ended the run of Heart of Wolves following a 2-1 win over them to book a final place against the Ashanti Glittering side who also accounted for Red Stars with a 1-0 win.

In a tensed final, the Asanteman lads showed their superiority with a 1-0 win over Accra Ambassadors to win the trophy.

Heart of Wolves made amends for the semi final loss when they defeated Red Stars 4-2 on penalties in the third place match.

The event was sponsored by BBPhyllis Protocols, JL Properties, Chrissah Media Foundation and K. Appiah Motors.