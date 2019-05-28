Ghana: Pres Promises KHTHS Ultra Modern School Block

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised his former school, Kinbu Senior High Technical School an ultra-modern storey school block, as the school celebrates it 145th anniversary celebrations.

He, has therefore, directed the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Accra Metropolitan Director of the Ghana Education Service to prepare the roadmap for the immediate commencement of the new school building.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Accra, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, disclosed this to students, tutors and old students of the school at the media launch o f the 145th anniversary celebrations last week Friday in Accra.

He said the assembly, in collaboration with the school authorities and the GES, have begun the roadmap which included the architectural works of the building which was expected to commence soon.

Mr Sowah was hopeful that the construction of the new facility would uplift the image of the school as well as enhance teaching and learning, and urged students of the school to take education seriously.

He noted that the government was committed to transforming the image of technical and vocational training to enable the sector become more attractive to students and parents.

Mr Sowah advised parents to support their wards that had interest in technical and vocational training and not to discourage them.

He noted that vocation and technical education had the capacity to boost Ghana's economy and called on the stakeholders to support technical and vocational institutions.

The Headmistress of Kinbu Senior High Technical School, Madam Gloria Adukonu, thanked the government for the immense support to the school.

She said the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, often visited the school to encourage students and tutors as well as informed the school authorities of the government's plans for the school.

Madam Adukonu said the current students population was 1,990 made up 1,414 males and 579 females and said "this implies that we have pressure on school facilities especially space for other developments."

"Some activities lined up for the anniversary include mentorship programme, home coming, float through some principal streets and a grand durbar," she said.