Africa: GTF to Host Cowbell Africa Triathlon Sprint Cup June 9

The Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) in conjunction with the International Triathlon Union (ITU) will host Africa and the rest of the world on June 9, 2019 at the Labadi Beach Hotel for the Cowbell Africa Triathlon Sprint Cup.

A statement signed by Mr. Bawa Fuseini, GTF boss said even though the title is Africa Sprint Cup, it will attract athletes from all over the world following the ITU's rating of the event as a bronze event and one to build up points of athletes.

It said athletes from Turkey, Luxembourg and Kazakhstan have already registered for the event, indicating that participants in the event, regardless of location will earn points that could qualify the person to the next year Olympics in Japan.

According to the statement, the race will be in two categories: the elite race where the athletes will swim 750m, bike 20km and 5km.

The age group will race the same distance as the elite, adding that registration for the Elite event is $90 whiles the Age group is $50 and $100 for every three in the relays.

The winners in both elite men and women will receive $3000 and products from the title sponsor cowbell.

The statement said registration has opened at ITU website at https://www.triathlon.org and expressed gratitude to the Cowbell for the sponsorship, the National Sports Authority, the Labadi Beach Legacy Hotel and Labadi Beach for the support.

Team Ghana will be led by the two iconic national triathletes, Laila and Mark Twum, legendary pioneer triathlete Rauf Zakaria and young and up and coming triathlete Ebenezer Osabutey.