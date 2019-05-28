Ghana: Easy Draws for Hearts, Kotoko﻿... in Tier II Special Competition

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have received relatively easy draws in the round of 32 knockout championship to produce a representative for the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

The Tier II Special Competition conducted on Sunday had the Porcupine Warriors pitched against former Premier League side, Real Tamale United (RTU) with the Phobians also tipped to advance after being drawn against Uncle T Stars.

The 32 participating teams are made up of top four clubs from each zone of the Premier League clubs competition as well as Division One League (DOL) competition.

The pairings were made according to Zones to avoid the huge costs involved in travelling to match centers.

Hearts, Kotoko, Karela and Ashantigold qualified for the semi finals of the Premier League special competition and would produce one winner to represent Ghana in the next CAF Champions League Competition, meaning all the clubs at this stage would have a lot to play for.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Ashgold will welcome Young Apostles in a tricky encounter; New Edubiase will host Asokwa Deportivo; Medeama will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the T&A Park at Tarkwa; FC Samartex will be at their Samreboi base to play Tamale City FC; Wa Suntaa will host Nkoranza Warriors while Aduana oblige Berekum Arsenal to the Dormaa Park.

In the other fixtures, BA United will welcome Kintampo FC; Liberty will host Skyy FC; Elmina Sharks will face Heart of Lions; Mighty Jets and Proud United will slug it out at the Teshie Mats Park; Karela United will play Nzema Kotoko; Unistar Academy will host Amidaus Professionals; Kotoku Royals will play Tema Youth while Vision FC host Young Wise.

All round 32 matches will be played on May 28 and 29.