Ghana: Team Healthilife Wins TGL Summer League

Train Grow Lead (TGL), a non-profit organisation specialised in youth basketball training and development has hosted the maiden edition of 'basketball draft'.

The first ever 'basketball draft' had 40 selected players who were eventually grouped into four teams of 10 players each.

The draft was followed by the TGL Summer League, a highly competitive event.

According to Mr Dollar Agbemadon, all the players joined the free TGL training programme and other intense training activities headed by Coach Stone, the League Coach Master.

The players, in the course of training had to exhibit spectacular skills to enable them pass selection and show their eligibility.

The four teams, Mr Agbemadon explained, were named after the partner companies supporting TGL; notably HealthiLife, House of Cane, Don Consulting and NASM Afrique.

After weeks of intense training and games, team HealthiLife emerged winners of the league with three wins; Don Consulting took the second position, NASM Afrique followed in third position with House of Canes coming fourth.

Mr Agbemadon announced the next TGL draft and Summer League will be slated in July 2019.

He said TGL would continue to offer free training sessions three times a week all year round.

He urged boys and girls between the ages of 12 to 18 years to take advantage of the free initiative and called on companies to sponsor the teams in order to help TGL thrive.